The golf ball in question with the stamped name and date. (Photo submitted)

Vernon resident finds 13-year-old wedding golfball

Brian Sutch was hiking up the pipeline right of way above the pumphouse below The Rise golf course.

Brian Sutch was hiking up the pipeline right of way above the pumphouse below The Rise golf course recently and made an interesting discovery.

In the middle of nowhere in the bush, he came across a bright yellow Pinnacle golf ball with the words ‘Aaron & Melissa Sept 3, 2005’ monogrammed on the ball.

“It was just below the storage area off of one of the bends on the way up to the course,” Sutch said. “It may have been driven off one of the greens (well done if it was) as part of a wedding ceremony.”

Sutch said if the happy couple wants it back as a memento they can call him at 778-575-2270.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon Museum makes time for tea

Just Posted

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

PHOTOS: Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes capture B.C. volleyball berth

Coyotes and Lake Country fans travel to Coldstream and knock out the host Kalamalka Lakers

Armstrong reminds residents of snow removal policy

City asks for vehicles to be cleared from streets when snow removal commences

Spallumcheen major road project complete

Township marks completion of Pleasant Valley Road upgrades with small ceremony

Hearing adjourned for Vernon ‘prolific offender’

Sheldon Veness, 25, will appear next Dec. 6

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Gymnastics club springs up in Armstrong

Armstrong Gymnastics Club has 88 members and five coaches

Vernon resident finds 13-year-old wedding golfball

Brian Sutch was hiking up the pipeline right of way above the pumphouse below The Rise golf course.

Vernon Museum makes time for tea

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays Dec. 15

Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

The 12 Republican senators are warning of the dangers of getting the trade pact approved in 2019

Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

Okanagan College ranks sixth in the province for open textbook adoption.

Vernon’s Wayside earns top award for NONA sign

Canadian Sign Industry honours Vernon company for Wilde design

Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Most Read