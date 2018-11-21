Vernon resident finds 13-year-old wedding golfball

Brian Sutch was hiking up the pipeline right of way above the pumphouse below The Rise golf course.

The golf ball in question with the stamped name and date. (Photo submitted)

Brian Sutch was hiking up the pipeline right of way above the pumphouse below The Rise golf course recently and made an interesting discovery.

In the middle of nowhere in the bush, he came across a bright yellow Pinnacle golf ball with the words ‘Aaron & Melissa Sept 3, 2005’ monogrammed on the ball.

“It was just below the storage area off of one of the bends on the way up to the course,” Sutch said. “It may have been driven off one of the greens (well done if it was) as part of a wedding ceremony.”

Sutch said if the happy couple wants it back as a memento they can call him at 778-575-2270.

