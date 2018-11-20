Vernon Rocks sees large crowd

The title not only acts as the annual event’s name but also represents the organization’s view of their community.

More than 1,250 people came through the doors as the Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club held their second annual Vernon Rocks club event at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre Nov. 17-18.

“Thanks to all that attended to make this an exciting event providing support to our growing club. The result is we have 14 new members and another speaking engagement in one of the local schools,” said David van Dieren, club president.

“It is great to see kids as excited about rocks and minerals as we are. Thanks to the Halina Center for having their concession open and thanks again for coming.”

Vernon Rocks saw 23 different members selling jewellery, crystals, rocks, mineral specimens and gemstones. The club had a table with a slideshow showing photos of field trips and treasures that were found on them along with educational material for the kids and some items for sale to help fund the club. There was a Spin and Win for the kids where for $1 you could spin the wheel and pick a prize. Also, Vendors were giving out tickets with every purchase to enter the Door Prize – a beautiful Brazilian amethyst geode that was donated by one of the club members.

At the end of the second day, the draw was made and the winner was five-year-old local rockhound, Axl Rachwalsk.

