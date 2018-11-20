A member-donated amethyst geode was a hot door prize during the second annual Vernon Rocks Nov. 17-18. (Photo submitted)

Vernon Rocks sees large crowd

Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club’s event a success

The title not only acts as the annual event’s name but also represents the organization’s view of their community.

More than 1,250 people came through the doors as the Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club held their second annual Vernon Rocks club event at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre Nov. 17-18.

“Thanks to all that attended to make this an exciting event providing support to our growing club. The result is we have 14 new members and another speaking engagement in one of the local schools,” said David van Dieren, club president.

Related: Lapidary and Mineral club says Vernon Rocks

“It is great to see kids as excited about rocks and minerals as we are. Thanks to the Halina Center for having their concession open and thanks again for coming.”

Vernon Rocks saw 23 different members selling jewellery, crystals, rocks, mineral specimens and gemstones. The club had a table with a slideshow showing photos of field trips and treasures that were found on them along with educational material for the kids and some items for sale to help fund the club. There was a Spin and Win for the kids where for $1 you could spin the wheel and pick a prize. Also, Vendors were giving out tickets with every purchase to enter the Door Prize – a beautiful Brazilian amethyst geode that was donated by one of the club members.

At the end of the second day, the draw was made and the winner was five-year-old local rockhound, Axl Rachwalsk.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Festival lights up the Okanagan

Just Posted

After fire, Spallumcheen ranch hopes to rebuild

“We lost over 10 years of work in one night.”

Vernon cops arrest ‘prolific offender’ after evasion attempt

A 25-year-old Vernon man was arrested Nov. 17

Star status for Coldstream’s Jordan Korol

UBC Okanagan basketball product named Canada West third star of the week after career-high weekend

Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream win first-ever B.C. high school tourney soccer game

Okanagan runners-up stun Port Coquitlam school to wrap up preliminary round in Burnaby

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Vernon Film Society shows Summer 1993

Film from prospective of a six-year-old plays Nov. 26 at Galaxy Theatres

Religious conference in Vernon Monday

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada host much anticipated conference titled Pathway To Peace

Okanagan Big Band dances in support of Camp Winfield

Vernon concert raises funds to send special needs children to Camp Winfield thourgh Easter Seals

Love thy neighbour? Or not?

Okanagan Screen Arts Society shows Under The Tree Nov. 26

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Vernon Rocks sees large crowd

Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club’s event a success

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Most Read