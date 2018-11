This year, they were pleased to award the scholarship to Hannah McCaffrey, from Seaton Secondary.

Hannah McCaffrey receives the Vernon Seniors’ Branch 6 Scholarship, being presented by Margaret Coughlan, with Hannah’s mother Iris McCaffrey. (Submitted photo)

The Vernon Seniors’ Branch No. 6 of the BCOAPO has been promoting scholarships for students graduating in the Vernon SD 22 and PVSS in Armstrong.

Students who wish to apply should contact their school counsellor for information.