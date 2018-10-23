Vernon ski hill teams with SPCA on fundraiser

SilverStar Mountain Resort has auction items and passes available Saturday at Bannister GM Vernon

Halloween pumpkins, a custom-made dog house, and one of the legendary retired Summit Chairs from SilverStar Mountain Resort will be available to the public Saturday in exchange for a donation to the BC SPCA.

The fundraiser will be hosted by SilverStar Mountain Resort at Bannister GM Vernon (4703-27th Street), and representatives will be on-hand to take your donations for the animals from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local celebrities including Global Okanagan’s Klaudia Van Emmerik will be on location supporting the cause from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Donate any amount to the SPCA and get a free pumpkin. The Summit Chair and the custom-made dog house will be auctioned off to the highest bidder with all proceeds going to the animal shelter.

Bidding can be done in-person at the event, by phone at 604-902-2307, or by email to gscott@skisilverstar.com between hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

With ski season only about a month away, winter sports enthusiasts will also have a chance to purchase a SilverStar Season Pass at a marked down rate during the event.

Discounted Early Bird Pow Passes that bundles multi-day lift passes will also be available for purchase. All pre-season sales end on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Current pass holders can also avoid the line-ups and drop by to pick up their passes for the upcoming season.

More details can be found on the SilverStar Mountain Resort website.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
