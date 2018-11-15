(Photo contributed)

Vernon Starfish Pack celebrates provincial milestone

Vernon currently delivers 93 backpacks elementary schools and feed about 130 kids each week.

Vernon’s Starfish Pack program recently celebrated its local contributions to the provincial program feeding over 1,200 students in need every weekend during the school year.

The program began seven years ago with a single school in Abbotsford feeding six students and has now grown to 18 B.C. communities, serving 116 schools across the province. The program now also spread to Washington State with Starfish Packs USA launching the program in Whatcom County.

The Vernon Starfish Pack currently delivers 93 backpacks to School District 22 (Vernon) elementary schools. Each backpack feeds about 130 children in Vernon each week.

Related: Vernon Starfish Pack Program grows

Related: Starfish program expands in Vernon schools

Starfish Packs provides two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and snacks every Friday for local students who depend on in-school breakfast or lunch programs during the week. Each program is run by partnerships between local service clubs, non-profits, businesses, and individuals. At a cost of $525 per child for the school year, all of the locally donated dollars stay in the community and 100 per cent of those funds are spent on purchasing food for local children.

Though local organizers are celebrating the 1,200-student provincial milestone, they said the work is far from done.

“We started a pilot program with 20 backpacks in April 2016,” said Carmen Larsen, Kalamalka Rotary and Starfish Pack Program Director. “We had overwhelming support for the program from students, parents, and the community. With the continued support from individuals, businesses and organizations, we can continue to expand this program to meet the needs of many children who go hungry on weekends.”

Provincially, it is estimated that about one in five children live in poverty and routinely go more than a full day without eating the adequate number of calories for healthy living and growth. Experts often point to a lack of food security for school-age children being a significant factor in both academic success and future lifestyle. Children wondering about when they’ll eat next don’t learn as well as those who are fed.

“Starfish Pack is a practical way to tackle poverty that is affecting our next generation,” said Larsen. “We want to provide nutritious food to all children who need it, to make sure they are able to thrive in school, and in life. For only $525 we can feed a child for a full school year and give them a proper start to the rest of their life.”

To find out more about the Vernon Starfish Pack program, go to https://starfishpack.com/vernon/

Related: Starfish program packs helpful punch

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan community rallies around injured dog

Just Posted

Vernon Civic Arena demolition demands creativity

“Now we know exactly how the structure is going to come down and have the rest mapped out.”

Armstrong requests golf cart consultation

Residents want golf carts on city streets; Armstrong looking into possibility

Majority of people living on Vernon’s streets are men

Social Planning Council North Okanagan gives snapshot into who is homeless in Vernon

Former Vernon Judo Club coach facing child pornography charges has file adjourned

Bryan McLachlan will appear next Dec. 6 for arraignment

PHOTOS: Coldstream remembers

Local photographer captures Remembrance Day in Coldstream

Okanagan community rallies around injured dog

Maizie, a Bernese Mountain Dog, was hit by a truck in Kelowna last week

Trail Smoke Eaters grind out win over Vernon Vipers

Trail Smoke Eaters Kent Johnson scored the game winner in a 3-2 victory over the Vernon Vipers

Vernon Starfish Pack celebrates provincial milestone

Vernon currently delivers 93 backpacks elementary schools and feed about 130 kids each week.

UBC Okanagan BARK program helps local kids with social skills

The program will allow young children to learn from a team of therapy dogs

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

Most Read