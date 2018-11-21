Vernon support group offers compassion

It is not a secret that grief and loss are not high on anyone’s priority to talk about.
“That’s really it in a nutshell — no one wants to talk about grief,” a spokesperson with The Compassionate Friends (TCF) said.
However, they added, the one person who needs to talk about it should talk about it and would benefit from a discussion is the person who is grieving. The solution is people ready and able to listen without judgment, inappropriate reactions, platitudes, suggestions or anything other than a sympathetic and patient ear.
That’s what The Compassionate Friends strives to offer bereaved parents. TCF Meetings are held on the last Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the People Place, 3400-27 Avenue in Vernon. For more information please contact Darlene at 250-558-5026 or Carol at 250-309-4335.
“We invite all bereaved parents, friends and relatives to attend our annual Worldwide Candle Lighting, in remembrance of our precious children,” a spokesperson said.
The Worldwide Candle Lighting is at Paddlewheel Park Hall Sunday, Dec. 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony starts at 6:15 p.m. Please bring a picture of your child for our Memory Table.
TCF Vernon has compiled a bereavement package designed to offer comfort and guidance as one begins to grieve the loss of their precious child. To receive a bereavement package via mail, contact Darlene at 250-558-5026 or e-mail Vernon@tcfcanada.net.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.