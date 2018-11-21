Vernon support group offers compassion

Compassionate Friends meet the last Thursday of the month at the People Place

The Compassionate Friends invites all bereaved parents, friends and relatives to attend our annual Worldwide Candle Lighting, in remembrance of our precious children, at Paddle Wheel Park Hall Dec. 9. Doors will be open at 5:30 p.m., and the ceremony starts at 6:15. Please bring a picture of your child for our Memory Table. (Photo submitted)

It is not a secret that grief and loss are not high on anyone’s priority to talk about.

“That’s really it in a nutshell — no one wants to talk about grief,” a spokesperson with The Compassionate Friends (TCF) said.

However, they added, the one person who needs to talk about it should talk about it and would benefit from a discussion is the person who is grieving. The solution is people ready and able to listen without judgment, inappropriate reactions, platitudes, suggestions or anything other than a sympathetic and patient ear.

That’s what The Compassionate Friends strives to offer bereaved parents. TCF Meetings are held on the last Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the People Place, 3400-27 Avenue in Vernon. For more information please contact Darlene at 250-558-5026 or Carol at 250-309-4335.

Related: Why bereavement support groups are essential

Related: Sunrise offers support for the grieving

“We invite all bereaved parents, friends and relatives to attend our annual Worldwide Candle Lighting, in remembrance of our precious children,” a spokesperson said.

The Worldwide Candle Lighting is at Paddlewheel Park Hall Sunday, Dec. 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony starts at 6:15 p.m. Please bring a picture of your child for our Memory Table.

TCF Vernon has compiled a bereavement package designed to offer comfort and guidance as one begins to grieve the loss of their precious child. To receive a bereavement package via mail, contact Darlene at 250-558-5026 or e-mail Vernon@tcfcanada.net.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.