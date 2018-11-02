Vernon ‘Then and Now’ calendars are back

The team who created the 2019 GVMA Fundraising Calendars. From left to right: Vivian Elgie, Francois Arseneault, Lawrna Myers and Wayne Emde. Missing from the photo are Jean Manifold and Liz Ellison. (Submitted photo)

Back by popular demand.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives’ (GVMA) 2019 ‘Then & Now’ Calendars are hot off the press.

This year’s calendar fundraiser was spearheaded by Jean Manifold, Gift Shop Manager & Special Events Coordinator. Jean really wanted to go back to the ‘Then & Now’ concepts as “people just seem to love it. Who doesn’t like reminiscing about the good ole days?” Manifold said.

The calendars were a real team effort. Museum volunteer Vivian Elgie, with the assistance of Archivist Liz Ellison, poured over the museum’s database of more than 30,000 digital images to select the historic photos you’ll see in the calendar. The cover pays tribute to the Vernon Civic Arena with a photo dating back to 1937.

Vivian Elgie, Francois Arseneault, Lawrna Myers and Wayne Emde were tasked with taking the “now” photographs. Polson Park, Kalamalka Hotel, Okanagan Landing, Coldstream/Kalamalka Lake, the Vernon Court House, the Internment Camp, and Silver Star Mountain are featured along with a number of other locations and buildings located in the Greater Vernon area.

Ellison compiled the calendar, adding information about Vernon’s first mayor W.F. Cameron, a brief early history of Vernon, as well as the story of the beginnings of the Vernon Museum.

The 2019 Calendars are just $15 each and can be purchased in person at the museum, at the Village Green Shopping Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13 and Wednesday, Nov. 14, or through our website at http://www.vernonmuseum.ca/. Wayne Emde pointed out, “The calendars make a perfect gift for friends and family who have moved away from Vernon.”

“The board members of the museum even have a friendly competition going to see who can sell ten calendars first. The winner gets to buy the staff coffee. If you know a director, help them out and order a calendar or two directly from them!” said Denise Marsh, the museum’s Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

The museum staff and directors would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our printing sponsor, Wayside Press for making this fundraiser possible. All money raised from the calendar sales will go directly to support the museum and its programs.

For more information please contact the museum at 250-550-3140, mail@vernonmuseum.ca.