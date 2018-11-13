Vernon thrift store sale part of national event

The Georgette Store in Vernon holds an Everthing 50 per cent Off sale for Social Enterprise Day

Vernon’s The Georgette Store manager Art Harrigan invites residents to an Everything 50 per cent Off Sale Thursday to support Vernon branch of Canadian Mental Health Association on Social Enterprise Day. (CMHA photo)

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon and District is celebrating Social Enterprise Day Thursday.

A 50 per cent Off Everything Sale will be held at CMHA’s Georgette Thrift Shop, 3100 – 28th Avenue.

Social Enterprise Day is part of Global Entrepreneurship week, recognized as a day to raise awareness of social enterprises who are businesses trading for a social or environmental mission.

“Our social enterprises have a significant impact in our community,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon and District executive director. “Not only do our enterprises earn $250,000 annually to support our programs and services, but they also provide meaningful volunteer opportunities and the chance to learn valuable transferable employment skills for individuals living with mental illness.”

CMHA Vernon’s enterprises also save 10,000 tonnes of waste from going to the landfill through its recycling initiatives.

The Georgette Shop was established in 1966 in memory of Georgette Andres, a founder of the CMHA Vernon branch. Volunteers dedicate more than 500 hours a month to operate The Georgette.

Donations of gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing are gratefully accepted. Unsold clothing is shipped to developing countries to help meet their need for clothing. Non-saleable clothing is cut into rags and sold to local businesses. Jeans and other suitable materials are cut into pieces for volunteers to make into quilts for sale.

At the heart of the Georgette community is Anne Kopp. For 49 years Kopp has been a dedicated volunteer.

“I love the people here. I’ve made a lot of friends,” she said. “I think they (CMHA) are doing a marvellous job and a job that is very important to the community.”

“Our volunteers do tremendous work running the store six days a week,” said store manager Art Harrigan. “We are also very thankful to community members who donate and purchase items. Every purchase goes a long way to help run our programs.”

Harrigan says most of the customers who come in say it’s their favourite store.

“We are happy to invite the community to come out Thursday for our big sale, and enjoy some tea and cookies, good conversation and great fashion,” he said.

The Georgette Shop is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on The Georgette visit https://www.facebook.com/cmhavernon/videos/2022153914494726/.

CMHA Vernon also operates a shipping and receiving centre, recycling program, box assembly production and lawn maintenance services.



