Photo students practice their portrait work. A level one photo class with Eric Draht begins at the Caetani Cultural Centre Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Caetani Centre hosts photo class

Class begins Nov. 16

Photo class is in session at the Caetani Cultural Centre.

A level one photography class with local expert Eric Draht kicks off Nov. 16 and runs until Dec. 8.

“Eric Draht is a photographer who strives to create imaginative photographs full of emotional symbolism, finding raw emotion and vulnerability,” a Caetani Centre spokesperson said.

“This is an introductory class is for beginners – people who may not know how to turn their camera on – and will focus on posing, composition, shutter speed, etc.”

Draht’s work has been featured on the cover and centre pages of YLW Magazine, Pulp Magazine, Vogue Brides, The Morning Star among others.

“They are markers in time, a weapon against the quiet forgetting,” Draht said of his craft.

Related: Centre enters new era of community programming

The course includes six lessons and two photo walks. Cost is $180. Students are required to have their own SLR (single lens reflex) camera. Class times vary.

Register online at drahtphotography.com.

