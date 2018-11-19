Vernon’s Centre for Spiritual Living open to all

Biodanza is back at the Centre for Spiritual Living in Vernon every Friday and as part of the open house Dec. 1. (Photo submitted)

The Centre for Spiritual Living will be humming with free activities and workshops at their open house reception Saturday, Dec. 1.

Throughout the day there will be a display of Christmas sale merchandise from Thé Essence: More than a bookstore.

Kicking off the open house at 10 a.m. is an Introduction to Meditation, a 45-minute experience led by practitioner Bev Danby. She will lead participants through a series of different types of short meditations and introduce the possible use of singing bowls and tingsha bells to enhance meditation.

Tai Chi with Stella Stockton begins a 11 a.m. Her workshop movements are simple and accessible for all ability levels, and can be done seated also.

The lunch break will be at 12 p.m. and provides time for guests to look at the in-house Christmas gift display or to wander a few steps over to Thé Essence to look at the more extensive display. For those who have not brought lunch along, homemade Soup and a Bun will be available for $5.

Forty-five minutes of inspiring music starts at 1 p.m. and includes music director Hannah Jukes on piano with April Sheehan playing flute, guitar and vocals with Darrel Sirr, and piano and vocals with Hannah and Ron Malec.

The ever-popular Biodanza at 2 p.m., facilitated by guest instructor Marian Starkenbrug from the Netherlands, integrates movement and music to strengthen the experience of fun, health and self-worth.

At 3 p.m. a presentation on the Law of Attraction by coordinator Marie Siegmund explains how to deliberately create your own reality by understanding the laws of the universe. Participants will learn how to raise their vibrational set point with processes such as The Book of Positive Aspects, The Rampage of Appreciation and more.

Wrapping up the afternoon at 4 p.m. is spiritual director Dale Jukes who will introduce the Centre’s foundational philosophy of Science of Mind, explaining the history and science behind how we use our thoughts and mind to create our everyday experiences.

Everyone is welcome to drop in, participate, and meet the friendly folks at the Okanagan Centre for Spiritual Living.

The Centre is located at 2913 – 29 Ave. Vernon and activities will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Dec. 1 is also a free parking day downtown. For more information, phone 250-541-0186.

