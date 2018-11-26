Vernon’s dancing light show celebrates final Christmas

Last year for popular Pleasant Valley Road display at Voila Studio

A local beauty salon is once again lighting up the holidays for women in need, but for one last time.

The Voila Dancing Christmas Light Up Event is coming to an end.

“Yes this will be our final year,” said Suzanne Robert, owner of Voila Hair Studio and Spa. “We have been growing this show for six years now and have run out of storage for all the Christmas items.

“We had been in negotiations with another local business that was going to buy the lights show and carry the torch of fundraising for the transition house, but sadly they just backed out. So we will be continuing our search for a better location to host this wonderful Christmas event.”

The final Voila Dancing Christmas Light Up Event takes place Sunday, Dec. 2 from 6-7 p.m. at 4105 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

“Carollers will sing while you enjoy a cup of hot chocolate,” said Robert.

“We will be accepting cash donations in support of the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society throughout the holiday season.”

See related: Let the lights and music begin

Those who can’t make Sunday’s event, or who want to enjoy the magic again, can check out the half-hour dancing lights show every night starting at 5 p.m., running every hour until 9 p.m. Dial into 88.1 FM to hear the festive music and marvel as the lights dance along in tune.

“There is a pathway to Christmas Wonderland in the backyard that is open from 5:30-8pm where you will discover a maze of lights and a crock pot of hot apple cider is ready for you,” said Robert. “Our goal is to raise $5,000 in support of the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society.”

Last year more than $3,700 was raised.

A donation bin will be set up in front of the studio.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coldstream celebrates Christmas

Just Posted

Police gear up to tackle impaired driving this holiday season

Provincial CounterAttack program begins Dec. 1.

Vernon firefighters, city reach collective deal

Four-year term is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016, and expires Dec. 31, 2019

Vernon moves closer to full cannabis regulations

Third reading on cultivation, processing and selling in certain zones passed unanimously

Giving Tuesday helps Vernon non-profits help others

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that looks to give back to the community

Theatre Review: Vernon’s Powerhouse casts faithful portrait of Dickensian London

A Christmas Carol runs at Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

Due to a flipped semi truck

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Vernon’s dancing light show celebrates final Christmas

Last year for popular Pleasant Valley Road display at Voila Studio

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

South Okanagan gas station employee escapes abduction attempt

Penticton RCMP are looking for two men in a van wanted in connection with an abduction attempt

Most Read