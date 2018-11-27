About 400 people were in attendance at the conference Monday night. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s first Pathways to Peace conference a success

They are hoping to host again next November.

Pathways to Peace, a world religion conference, came to Vernon for the first time Monday.

Taking place from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre, scholars and religious leaders from Aboriginal, Baha’i, Christian, Hindu, Buddhism, Center of Living Spirituality, Jewish and Islamic point of view all presented their views on the Pathway to Peace.

“As the world is passing through turbulent times across the globe, we continue to see newer and graver dangers manifest themselves,” said Rizwan Peerzada, Pathway to Peace spokesperson.

About 400 people attended the event. Moderated by Gordon Oliver with welcoming remarks delivered by Mayor Victor Cumming, the conference featured a special multimedia presentation aimed to provide the tools and steps necessary to maintain peace within society.

“We, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community BC, would like to thank you for generous support and cooperation. May God bless you all. The event success was due to hard work by you,” said Peerzada Tuesday. “We are hoping to host again next year in November 2019.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at is a fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 200 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. It’s also the only Islamic organization that believes that the long-awaited messiah has come in the person of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) of Qadian, India. The community believes that God sent Ahmad, like Jesus, to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace.

Religious scholars and leaders from various religions attended. (Photo submitted)

