Check out the festive lights around Revelstoke

Happy Holidays!

Grab this week’s paper to get a physical copy of Revelstoke’s 2021 Christmas Lights Tour map!

Here’s a festive preview of what to expect.

READ MORE: Here comes Santa Claus: Community spirit committee spreads holiday cheer in Revelstoke

READ MORE: GALLERY: Fresh produce and holiday cheer: Revelstoke Winter Market highlights local vendors

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChristmasChristmas holidayHolidaysRevelstoke