Video: This play is a little Grinchy, Scroogey and Seussey too

Theatre Kelowna Society’s “A Seussified Christmas Carol” hits the stage at the Mary Irwin Theatre Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, 2018.

A holiday play is hitting a Kelowna stage this month that is a little Grinchy, Scroogey and Seussey, too.

Theatre Kelowna Society’s annual holiday play, “A Seussified Christmas Carol” will be staged at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2.

You may be familiar with the beloved Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol but you’ve never seen it quite like this.

This adaption by Peter Bloedel is full of rhyme, bright colours, wacky characters and rowdy fun.

“This is the story of A Christmas Carol but it has all been ‘Seussified’, that is it is all written in Dr. Seuss-like rhyme. Much more humorous than the original book,” explains director Brian Haigh.

“But it still keeps the basic story of a miserly man who sees the problem with his ways.”

The songs for the show are adapted by Haigh, show’s lead, Jeff Samin and musical director, Robin Jarmin.

“It’s a delightful giggle for the whole family,” said Jarmin.

You’ll see all the same characters you loved before in a fun new way, like the hip ghost Jake Marley, young rock star: The Scrooge and the Christmas Ghosts; Past, Present, and Future, all a bit more kooky than they were in 1843.

There are Christmas Carols you’ll remember the tune to, but funky new lyrics you’ll want to sing to, such as “Deck the Halls and Lets Be Stingy,” “Scrooge is Cheap Are you Listenin’,” “Have A Juicy Seusey Christmas,” “The Most Despicable Time of the Year,” and more.

The cast of 19 ranges in age from nine to 73, including four families with multiple generations on the stage. Some are well versed theatre veterans and some are stepping onto the stage for the very first time.

“It’s a wonderful blending of two Christmas icons that we’ve all grown up with,” said Haigh.

“It’s a fun activity before Christmas and it’s entertaining for adults and children.”

In the spirit of the season, opening night (Nov.22) will be “Pay by Contribution” general seating. a

$25 for adults, $10 for kids, family of four $60.

Tickets available at the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office. 250-717-5304 or at rotarycentreforthearts.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Vernon actress up for Joey Award

Just Posted

Okanagan breweries to gather for Brewphoria

Hosted at the Tree Brewing Beer Institute in Kelowna

Exhibit details Vernon’s First World War efforts

Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War runs until March 31, 2019

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation launches 31st Light a bulb Campaign

This year, the funds raised through Light A Bulb will go towards the purchase of six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines.

Vernon condo prices among B.C.’s highest

Century 21 stats show Vernon with second-highest prices per square foot outside Metro Vancouver

Coldstream couple sharpen up Kal Tire Place

Husband-and-wife team open up skate sharpening venture in Vernon arena

RCMP kick off Heads Up! pedestrian safety campaign

The campaign will take place throughout November at various high-risk locations around Vernon to raise awareness of pedestrian collisions.

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Transferring prisoners to healing lodges to be restricted, Goodale says

The move comes after public anger that Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered the energy board to review the marine impacts and submit a report no later than Feb. 22

B.C. MLA’s meal claim comes at an awkward time

Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day

Former Shuswap hockey player goes free after third assault conviction

Sorrento resident, 26, convicted of violent attack of girlfriend in February

Purple poppies to remember animals of war

An eight-year-old girl from Kamloops is selling poppies, worn to remembers animals of war

Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police said that it started when the two men entered the train and were confronted by another man

Most Read