The Vancouver Canucks surpassed a Canadian sports record with the largest 50/50 jackpot of over $1.4 million as the Canucks (blue) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (white) 2-1 Tuesday night (Photo by @Canucks/Twitter).

Winner yet to be named for Canucks’ record-breaking 50/50 jackpot

One lucky fan will take home $706,815

The Vancouver Canucks did not come away as winners Tuesday night, but one lucky yet-to-be-named fan will.

The team announced during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings that 50/50 the jackpot totalled $1,413,630, with a take-home prize of $706,815.

This broke a previous record of $1,014,555 set during former Canucks Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s final NHL game on April 5.

“Extraordinary” online ticket sales delayed the email system, but all technical problems have been resolved.

The funds will help support the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The winning ticket number has yet to be claimed, and no word yet on when it will be.

