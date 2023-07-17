Calvin Carr

July 17, 2023
Dear Friend: It’s been a year since you left us. While we were aware of your struggles – your sudden departure created a void and left us in shock.
Not too many days go by without thoughts of you. Your big smile, bigger feet, and even bigger heart.
Thank you for the laughter. Thank you for the tears. Thank you for all the in-betweens. And even though you left us physically – your gentle spirit lives on in those of us blessed to have known you.
Sending love and hugs until we meet again…Obituary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
John & Victoria Gargol

Just Posted

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire discovered Monday afternoon, July 17, on Bolean Lake Road south of Falkland is 0.009 hectares in size. (BCWS map)
Small wildfire discovered near Falkland lake

It cost the Vernon Winter Carnival Society the non-profit rate of $27,000 to rent Kal Tire Place arena to bring in Canadian country stars The Reklaws for a Winter Carnival concert in February. The Carnival and now Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce have spoken out against the city’s high rental fees, which will continue following a consultant’s report. (Morning Star - file photo)
Chamber choked by Vernon’s rental fee report

A delegation will appear before Vernon council to request that the city purchase and continue to operate Lincoln Lanes bowling alley Monday, July 17, 2023. (File photo)
UPDATE: Vernon staff against buying bowling alley; council wants longer look

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has arrested a man after a string of early morning fires. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon man arrested after string of fires