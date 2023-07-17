Calvin Carr

July 17, 2023
Dear Friend: It’s been a year since you left us. While we were aware of your struggles – your sudden departure created a void and left us in shock.
Not too many days go by without thoughts of you. Your big smile, bigger feet, and even bigger heart.
Thank you for the laughter. Thank you for the tears. Thank you for all the in-betweens. And even though you left us physically – your gentle spirit lives on in those of us blessed to have known you.
Sending love and hugs until we meet again…
