June 21, 2022
In Honour ~
As some people journey through life, they leave footprints wherever they go – footprints of kindness & compassion, humor & inspiration. Even when they’re gone, we can still look back and clearly see the trail they left behind – a trail so bright with hope & love that invites us to follow.
We are remembering Dr. Dale Henry today & everyday. We can measure time but we cannot measure loss.
The joy & liveliness he brought to the world forever carries on in his legacy. Dale’s presence is missed beyond words but his memory is still here and will always be shared & felt in our hearts.
♥ Those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever ♥ Your Dental Family xo.
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map