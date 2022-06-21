Dr. Dale Henry

June 21, 2022
In Honour ~
As some people journey through life, they leave footprints wherever they go – footprints of kindness & compassion, humor & inspiration. Even when they’re gone, we can still look back and clearly see the trail they left behind – a trail so bright with hope & love that invites us to follow.
We are remembering Dr. Dale Henry today & everyday. We can measure time but we cannot measure loss.
The joy & liveliness he brought to the world forever carries on in his legacy. Dale’s presence is missed beyond words but his memory is still here and will always be shared & felt in our hearts.
♥ Those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever ♥ Your Dental Family xo.

Just Posted

Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper, shown competing at the 2022 Falkland Stampede, picked up a pair of novice saddle bronc victories in Alberta June 15-18 to pad his lead atop the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association’s event standings. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong cowboy increases Canadian pro rodeo standings lead

Okanagan College alumna Erum Ahmad is sharing her love of financial literacy by presenting a bursary to a student at Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School. (Contributed)
Passion for sharing financial literacy benefits Vernon high school student

The ribs are on the grill until 9 p.m. Sunday, the final day of the first Vernon Elks Lodge Ribfest at the Vernon Curling Club/Centennial Outdoor Rink. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
A hit to the ribs: funding shortfall for Vernon event

The Shuswap Rowing Club enjoyed a beautiful day with calm water on Swan Lake, fun competition and great results at Vernon’s Lap the Lake Regatta on June 18, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap Rowing Club takes top spots at Vernon regatta