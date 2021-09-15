In Loving Memory ~

A Celebration Of Life Service for Elizabeth Colleen Hughes was held for family, by invitation only, due to Covid-19 restrictions. It was held on Wed. Sept. 01, 2021 at 3 pm at Knox Presbyterian Church, Vernon. The Service is available for viewing at www.livestream. com/knox.

A copy of Colleen’s obituary can be viewed at www.vernonmorningstar.com (Wed. March 25, 2020 Edition).

Colleen has suggested, if you so wish, to make a donation in the name of Colleen Hughes to: The Alzheimer Society of BC – RESEARCH Fund – by mail to 300 – 828 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1E2, by phone 1-800-667- 3742, or online https://alzheimer.ca/bc where a memory donation page can be found.Obituary