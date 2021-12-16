December 16, 2021
In loving memory of our dear son and brother Glenn Mitchell.
You were so loved and we miss you terribly.
One consolation for us is that you left a wonderful legacy behind.
You mom and dad Marion and Lloyd, brothers Kevin, Murray and Craig.
