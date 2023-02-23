Jerry Robert Wearing

Remembering Jerry Robert Wearing who died a year ago on February 24th, 2022.
Cherished, loved and loving father, husband, brother, son, uncle, family of the heart member and friend. Respected hockey goalie, honorary Ukrainian dancer, community volunteer and colleague.
We carry you with us in our hearts while missing you every day. Emily, Katherine, Eleanor and Doug. Obituary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

Adams Lake band is one of the recipients of over $2.5 million in federal funding to revitalize tourism projects, like indigenous cultural activity projects, in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap tourism projects receive part of $2.5 million in federal funding

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)
Women taking over the backcountry: Outdoor course returns to Lake Country

Glenn Chevalier
Grand Forks man missing from Vernon

Jeff Curtis of the Vernon Panthers (with ball) tries to avoid having a shot blocked by a South Okanagan Secondary (Oliver) Hornets defender during the Okanagan Valley Junior Boys Basketball Championshps Friday, Feb. 17, at the Panther Pit. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Panthers draw Surrey school for B.C. opener