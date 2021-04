In Loving Memory of ~

Julie Tamiko Sakakibara

May 5, 2011

It is 10 years since you passed but our hearts still ache with sadness and a million silent tears.

Your smile, laughter, and thoughtfulness are memories we cherish everyday.

We love and miss you dearly.

Sachie & Harold, Ak & Mia, Taeko, Yosh & Sharon, Ken, Len, Tosh & Marilyn