COVID-19: nine-year-old boy pens letter to editor

A nine-year-old boy was left with COVID-19 questions after a man asked him to throw back a tennis ball. (Contributed)

Dear Editor,

I’ve been wondering why the walking trails where you can go into the wilderness to keep distance are closed, but tennis courts are open and they all touch the ball and they’re not family?

Bennett Appleton, age 9

Vernon

Editor’s note: this letter came to us from a young Morning Star reader who was left with questions after a man at the tennis courts at Marshall Fields asked him to toss a ball back.

