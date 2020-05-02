COVID-19: nine-year-old boy pens letter to editor

Dear Editor,
I’ve been wondering why the walking trails where you can go into the wilderness to keep distance are closed, but tennis courts are open and they all touch the ball and they’re not family?
Bennett Appleton, age 9
Vernon
Incident leaves young reader with COVID-19 questions
