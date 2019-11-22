Deforestation displaces wildlife

As cold weather approaches, being homeless in Vernon is indeed a sad state of affairs, but it’s not as heartbreaking as being a bird or mammal who has become homeless thanks to deforestation.

For wild animals, homelessness spells a slow painful death by freezing and starvation. The few who have managed to survive so far by making a home in slash piles will soon be evicted as the burning begins.

Yet, all these animals needed was a forest where they would have made their own homes, found their own food and eventually raised their own young.

They weren’t demanding anything else, just that we leave them some habitat.

Huguette Allen

rural Lumby

Previous story
Open house event to honour Vernon pillar Nahal
Next story
LETTER: We want results, not rhetoric

Just Posted

Armstrong seniors home hires own doctor

Access to health care easier for seniors in Heaton Place

Highway 97 in Lake Country reopens after police incident near Airport Inn

Traffic was backed up on the highway for several hours

Get your head out of clouds, Vernon

Fall fog sticks around all day in northern portion of valley

North Okanagan district seeks applicants for waste management advisory group

RDNO looking for 15 people from business, community sectors for working group

Leave gravesites alone: Vernon mother

Woman noticed the flower loop was missing from her son’s plot on the anniversary of his death

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Penticton woman remembered as ‘kind and caring’

Lynn Kalmring’s life was one of caring and campassion for others as a person and as a nurse

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Most Read