Deforestation displaces wildlife

As cold weather approaches, being homeless in Vernon is indeed a sad state of affairs, but it’s not as heartbreaking as being a bird or mammal who has become homeless thanks to deforestation.

For wild animals, homelessness spells a slow painful death by freezing and starvation. The few who have managed to survive so far by making a home in slash piles will soon be evicted as the burning begins.

Yet, all these animals needed was a forest where they would have made their own homes, found their own food and eventually raised their own young.

They weren’t demanding anything else, just that we leave them some habitat.

Huguette Allen

rural Lumby