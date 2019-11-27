Don Cherry situation war on PC

Thanks for your article about Don Cherry. You are right, digital footprints seem to be stomping over everyone’s rights and our elders. You may have missed one big aspect about this event.

Cherry may be the Canadian “canary in the mine shaft.” This event may be more about the self righteous sanctimonious left wingers push on political correctness legislatures which give jobs to lawyers and helps globalists gag Canadian voices so they can nibble away at our “free” country. And freedom of speech which vets bled and died for and which journalists like you, with a hopefully non-bias platform voice, are still partial enjoying.

When journalists have a bias they may miss the bigger picture. It seems via the assertion of the Trumpian bad you seem to say that asking newcomers to respect our traditions is a bad thing? But then that seems to be the agenda globalists seem to be pushing. But then that is what anti-Trump derangement syndromes seem to create in certain minds.

Yours truly,

Erika Lambert

Previous story
LETTER: Phone scam has become annoying
Next story
We all know what Cherry meant with ‘You people’ remark

Just Posted

Saverio’s super sexy 60th slides into Status, Vernon nightclub

Owner marks milestone birthday with Maestro Fresh Wes

Comedian Glenn Wool headlines show at Vernon’s Green Pub

The Vancouver-born comic has become a star in the U.K. comedy circuit

Road sign gives Cherryville a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by Vernon restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Simply Christmas at Coldstream Light Up

Community Christmas event takes place Sunday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Most Read