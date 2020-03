Residents on Cosens Bay Road in Vernon are tired of people using the entrance to Kal Lake Park as their personal dumping ground. This discarded dryer was found in the parking lot on March 2, 2020. (Contributed)

To the editor:

I live three houses from the parking lot at the entrance to Kal Lake Park on Cosens Bay Road.

It is not uncommon for people to drop off their garbage, yard waste, Christmas trees, a couch and whatever else they don’t want. Today, we were greeted by a dryer.

To whoever was too lazy to dispose of the dryer appropriately, you know who you are.

Next time, I will be quicker at getting a plate number.

Thank you,

Kathleen Nisse,

Vernon

Letters