JUUL Labs Canada president says the vape company’s target market is adults who are currently smoking and the product is to be used as a cessation device. (File)

JUUL responds to Vernon’s vaping concerns

President of JUUL Labs Canada says numbers reported in local vape presentation inaccurate

To the editor,

I am writing in response to an article published on Jan. 24, in the Vernon Morning Star, Vernon schools see gross effects of vaping.

To be clear: our customer base is Canada’s five million current adult smokers. JUUL is a nicotine alternative for combustible cigarettes. Youth and non-smokers should never vape.

This article, however, is inaccurate in its assertion that a single JUULpod has a nicotine level equivalent to 2.5 – 3 packs of cigarettes. That is not true. The use of JUUL products consistently demonstrates a nicotine-absorption curve that is lower than a combustible cigarette. Additionally, in Canada, JUULpods are available in five per cent, three per cent and 1.5 per cent which gives adult smokers the chance to determine the nicotine-strength option that works best for them as they transition off cigarettes.

We remain committed to resetting the vaping products category while earning the trust of society by working co-operatively with regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to realize the historic opportunity to transition adult smokers to less-harmful alternatives.

Michael Nederhoff

President, JUUL Labs Canada

