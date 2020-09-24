Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

LETTER: A Liberal amount of Razzle Dazzle

Morning Star reader compares prime minister to film character

In the movie Chicago, Richard Gere plays the role of Billy Flynn, a super-slick, fact-twisting, incurably corrupt lawyer.

Flynn’s modus operandi is summarized in the lyrics of the song, ‘Razzle Dazzle’.

“Give ‘em the old razzle dazzle. Razzle dazzle ‘em. Give ‘em an act with lots of flash in it and the reaction will be passionate. Give ‘em the old hocus pocus, bead and feather ‘em. How can they see with sequins in their eyes?”

After watching Prime Minister Trudeau’s performance vis-à-vis the WE Charity, I can’t help thinking of him as Canada’s very own Billy Flynn.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon

