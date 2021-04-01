LETTER: Above and beyond care

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo file)

I had the occasion to attend the emergency department of Vernon Jubilee Hospital recently.

The care received was, as usual, excellent.

What really struck me as “above and beyond” was the empathy shown by the receptionist towards a very emotional woman.

The woman’s husband was in the hospital and she had not been able to see him for a week.

She had some food that she wanted to get delivered to him but due to being very busy, no one was available to do so.

The receptionist was nothing short of amazing in her conversation with the distraught woman.

I wish I had thought of taking the receptionist’s name but neglected to do so.

This was on the evening of Feb. 19, around 7.30 p.m. So if she sees this, she knows who she is.

My thanks and best regards to her for her approach to her work.

Dave Drysdale