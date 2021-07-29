letter

LETTER: Act now on fires

Mr. Horgan,

I have sent a couple of emails to premiers about the forestry fire practices in our province.

A woman on CBC was just saying a fire that they watched start had the same response I have been complaining about for years.

Around 1990, a friend asked me to do rapid response for forestry. We followed lightning strikes and put out fires right away. We stopped many from growing. You don’t send a helicopter in and say, “Look, we have a new fire,” and wait till it gets big enough to spend a few million dollars on.

The response needs to be within minutes or people, animals and the treasury pay the price. Then if you think carbon might be part of the reason for global warming, you can save millions of tonnes from going into the atmosphere.

No brainer, please ACT.

Ken Caldwell,

Lumby

