LETTER: Albertans recognize beauty in B.C.

In response to “Boo Hoo Albertans,” I myself was against the numerous Alberta licence plates present in our province.

Especially in the spring with the outbreak of COVID-19.

My son, who was born in B.C. but lived in Alberta for five years, responded to my complaint about the numerous amount of Albertans in B.C.

He said, “Mom, there is a reason our licence plates say BEAUTIFUL BRITISH COLUMBIA.”

We have pristine forests, crystal clear lakes and spectacular waterfalls. On further thought, we have the Pacific Ocean, Canada’s only desert and the Rockies we share with them.

So now, when I see Alberta along with Saskatchewan and Manitoba licence plates, I think “Good on You” as they know a good thing when they see and experience it.

So to all British Columbians, like all good Canadians, let’s share our good fortune and appreciate what we have by being kind and thoughtful to others.

Jeanie Campbell,

Coldstream