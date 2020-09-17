LETTER: Albertans recognize beauty in B.C.

Coldstream resident opens mind about out-of-town licence plates spotted around B.C.

In response to “Boo Hoo Albertans,” I myself was against the numerous Alberta licence plates present in our province.

Especially in the spring with the outbreak of COVID-19.

My son, who was born in B.C. but lived in Alberta for five years, responded to my complaint about the numerous amount of Albertans in B.C.

He said, “Mom, there is a reason our licence plates say BEAUTIFUL BRITISH COLUMBIA.”

We have pristine forests, crystal clear lakes and spectacular waterfalls. On further thought, we have the Pacific Ocean, Canada’s only desert and the Rockies we share with them.

So now, when I see Alberta along with Saskatchewan and Manitoba licence plates, I think “Good on You” as they know a good thing when they see and experience it.

So to all British Columbians, like all good Canadians, let’s share our good fortune and appreciate what we have by being kind and thoughtful to others.

Jeanie Campbell,

Coldstream

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Albertans support B.C.’s economy

Just Posted

Collision slows traffic on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen

RCMP, tow trucks were on scene Thursday morning as of 7:45 a.m.

Drive-in theatre bus for sale in Vernon

Artist Ed Spiteri converted the ex-Medicine Hat transit bus into something that would bring joy, nostalgia

Morning Start: It’s Illegal to Sell Photos of the Eiffel Tower at Night

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

Activists to march in Vernon for changes to B.C. forestry legislation

The ‘forest march’ will begin at local MLA Eric Foster’s office Friday at 4 p.m.

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow

The announcement comes as daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 100

Invasive clams discovered in Salmon Arm of Shuswap Lake

Asian clams not to be confused with zebra or quagga mussels, states invasive species society

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Smoky conditions, worker shortage threaten Okanagan apple harvest

“Frankly, some farmers may go under.”

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

Most Read