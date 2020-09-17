LETTER: Albertans support B.C.’s economy

In response to a letter, this Vernon homeowner with Alberta plates says plate hate stems from fear

In response to a letter entitled Boo Hoo Albertans submitted by Mike Allfrey:

Just FYI, British Columbia started the pipeline fight, thus our retaliation.

Something that is great for our GOP, jobs, taxes, etc., But oh no, the arrogance displayed in your letter creates more of the issues.

Many B.C. plates have been seen in Alberta and Saskatchewan. What’s up with that?

Many of us Albertans own properties here, and have been coming here to help support the Vernon and B.C. economies.

We pay very high taxes, probably more than most of you, and receive only a quarter of the services you take advantage of everyday.

These are our holiday homes. We help support your economy, tourism, restaurants, gas stations, etc.

You’re welcome.

Let me tell you how some arrogant people in B.C. treat us.

You don’t hear about that treatment directed at British Columbians from our side of the border do you?

Don’t hear of people covering up their B.C. plates while outside your province…but some people got scared.

We did not create COVID-19, and we did not bring it here. Your first case was in the Lower Mainland. Hmmm…wonder how that happened?

Maybe an Albertan landed in Vancouver and just thought let’s drive through and let it loose in B.C.? Ridiculous.

R.D. Patmore

(Vernon homeowner, taxpayer, and proud Alberta-plate owner for more than 20 years)