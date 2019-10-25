LETTER: Anti-pipeline people need to get facts straight

Dear Editor,

I find it disgusting when I have to read letters from Gaye Agnew about keeping B.C. beautiful and to forget about pipelines.

Hogwash! Why?

Gaye is blowing off steam and shooting from the hip without any research done on the twinning of the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Gaye forgets to mention that as of today, five tankers only per month leave Burnaby.

If and when the pipeline is completed, this will change to only one tanker per day of the month. The tankers will be double hulled. Each tanker will have four tugboats escorting the tankers out to the open ocean waters. B.C. taxpayers will receive via their provincial government between $25 million to $50 million per year for 20 years, in compensation for the pipeline running through B.C.

When construction proceeds, work camps will only exist in remote areas. Where pipeline construction is near towns and cities, work crews will be staying in local hotels and motels, and will be eating their meals at local restaurants.

For approximately three years of construction, towns along the pipeline route will be celebrating in the increased business from the construction. Part stores, mechanical shops, tool-rental shops, etc. will also have a booming business. Workers will be receiving excellent paycheques.

Presently there are 4,750 workers employed on the Site C dam project, and each employee is earning a average $5,000 per month in wages, up to the year 2024.

These workers will be able to buy a house, a car and go on some nice vacations. B.C. taxpayers of the working age are entitled to these construction jobs. It is true that accidents happen, and oil can spill, but also your marriage can end in a divorce, the plane you are riding in could go down, having a fatal car accident and, in summary, people like Gaye have to realize that the race in life is long, but it is only with yourself and your chances in life are only at half mast, and so is everyone else’s.

Unbelievable!

— Joe Sawchuk, Duncan, B.C.

