LETTER: Armstrong potholes should be provincial problem

Reader says AIM Roads doing what they can; province should step up, repave highway

A large pothole in Armstrong seems to have been responsible for several blown tires near Armstrong on Dec. 22. (Nichole Fleming/Facebook photo)

To the editor:

I read the Morning Star’s recent article regarding potholes in our area, and the vehicle damage and possible injury as a result of them.

I would like to say that I observe road maintenance contractor AIM Roads performing a good job in keeping our roads as safe as possible.

I have observed them repairing potholes when the weather was conducive for it, even working at night which puts their workers at greater risk in the winter.

I am quite sure that there are growing pains and AIM will only get better.

We have had great quantity of snow of late, and with the fluctuating temperatures I’m sure it has been hard on the asphalt.

That is where I believe our problem lies.

The current asphalt in my travels from the junction of 97B and 97A all the way to Lake Country, and Highway 97, from Vernon to Monte Lake, is old and worn out.

There are constant potholes, cracks, heaving and deep ruts.

This damage may be beyond the areas I’ve mentioned, but this is my main travel areas that I drive upon.

I often have to drive a little to the left or a little to the right of the ruts in the road to avoid potholes and damaged pavement.

There is tremendous damage on Highway 97 from Vernon to the Junction of Hwy. 97 and 97A, particularly near Swan Lake Nursery.

The road contractor can continue to fill those potholes with a cold patch, but they will always return due to traffic and weather.

In my opinion, the areas that I described require repaving.

We have many commercial vehicles driving in and around our area. Yes they are heavy, and may cause ruts, especially in the summer when the pavement is hot, but they pay a lot in licence fees and fuel taxes.

Passenger vehicle owners also pay a lot in licence fees and fuel tax.

I believe it has been a long time since these areas were repaved and it’s time the provincial government stepped up and repaved our roads.

This is now a matter of health and safety.

When a road is so old that potholes are created damaging vehicles and leaving people stranded roadside during dangerous weather conditions, I then believe the provincial government needs to step in and do the right thing.

Our roads are becoming more and more unsafe due to the age of the asphalt.

Steve Ouston

Vernon