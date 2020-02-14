LETTER: BC Transit should link communities

To the editor:

I would like to share my concerns about citizens not serviced by BC Transit.

The company provides 54 million rides in 130 communities using over 1,000 buses. These are provided by a combination of fares and tax money.

Urban residents are the sole beneficiary of this tax money. A portion of this contributed by rural residents.

With all the experience that BC Transit has in bus service, it seems to me it would be a simple operation for BC Transit to provide bus transportation between communities around the province.

Mark Perry

Vernon

Letters

