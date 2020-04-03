LETTER: Benches placed badly in Vernon

To the Editor:

Wow… Marshal Fields Dog Park has new benches!!

The weather is warming up and all of us dog lovers are looking forward to having a picnic lunch at the Marshal Field Dog Park.

Great to have a bench to relax on and enjoy our lunch.

We all want to thank which ever city planners thought this up.

Great views, even grassy in the summer, a great place for all of us to visit.

I’m sure that the aroma will be even better in the summer heat than it is now…

We would like to invite the whole city council to join us here in July for a picnic…. And see how much they enjoy the “perfumed air” at the new benches at Marshal Field… Right next to the poop bins…

What were they thinking?

Christine Wejr

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: How can we combat COVID-19?

Just Posted

Our History: Wheels on the bus

Although no school buses will be going to and from the schools… Continue reading

Autism Awareness Day highlights challenges amid COVID-19

AutismBC regional coordinator in Kelowna discusses living with autism amid a pandemic

UPDATE: Good Samaritan delivers stolen sentimental mail

Some items stolen from boxes in the BX area were returned to the rightful owner

WATCH: Armstrong retirement community adapts amid COVID-19

Heaton Place rethinks programming to ensure residents stay safe, healthy and entertained

BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

Mitchell’s Musings: Pandemics and parking meters don’t add up

Despite COVID-19 crisis, City of Vernon insists on paid parking downtown

B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

During COVID-19 many clinics have closed, leaving health care workers with nowhere to turn

Vancouver Island mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store

Mother pleads for people to stop shaming single parents

Tax collectors, auditors to help field ‘historic’ numbers of benefit-seeking callers

‘If you work for CRA, people think we are just there to take money from your pockets.’

Cowichan couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

Family uses social media to help truckers find places to eat during pandemic

Restaurants Serving Drivers in Western Canada seeks to provide a list of places open for drivers

Advocates sound alarm over COVID-19 limiting access to contraceptives, abortion

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit sexual-health services from almost every angle

‘We’re working to help every Canadian’: Minister of Middle Class Prosperity

Minister Mona Fortier explains she is working with all levels of government amid COVID-19

Most Read