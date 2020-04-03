LETTER: Benches placed badly in Vernon

To the Editor:

Wow… Marshal Fields Dog Park has new benches!!

The weather is warming up and all of us dog lovers are looking forward to having a picnic lunch at the Marshal Field Dog Park.

Great to have a bench to relax on and enjoy our lunch.

We all want to thank which ever city planners thought this up.

Great views, even grassy in the summer, a great place for all of us to visit.

I’m sure that the aroma will be even better in the summer heat than it is now…

We would like to invite the whole city council to join us here in July for a picnic…. And see how much they enjoy the “perfumed air” at the new benches at Marshal Field… Right next to the poop bins…

What were they thinking?

Christine Wejr

Vernon