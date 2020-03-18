LETTER: Black-market dealings amid COVID-19

Panic buying at grocery stores and hoarding of some products, notably toilet paper, has been happening across Canada. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

To the editor:

Believe it or not, I’ve never had any transactions with black market dealers before. When I became desperate for the latest “hot commodity,” a friend of a friend told me to go to a particular church at precisely 10 minutes after midnight and talk to the guy in a black BMW parked at the far end of the lot.

For the rest of the day, I was both apprehensive and excited.

When the time came, I followed my instructions.

As I approached the BMW, the driver powered-down his black-tinted window a few inches and said menacingly, “Yea, whaddya want?”

As instructed I held out two $20 bills and said, “Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer owes you 40 bucks.”

The driver snatched the money from my hand, inspected each bill and handed me a piece of paper with an address and a weird symbol on it. Then curtly said, “Get lost.”

I glanced around guiltily before scurrying back to my car.

A red SUV was slowly pulling into the parking lot as I drove away.

To make a long story short, I went to the address, knocked on the door, handed the scrap of paper to a grey-haired man in a business suit and got my illicit property: a 12-roll package of Cottonelle Ultra Comfort toilet paper. Boy oh boy, was I relieved!

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon

