Morning Star reader says tourists should vacation in their home province

Every summer we are overrun with arrogant Albertans and their terrible manners on the roads, etc.

Previously, with the pipeline issue, we were threatened with a wine boycott and a cut in fuel supplies.

Now, with the Coronavirus they should be vacationing in their own province.

On top of that, some who now reside here continue to drive on Alberta plates and they wonder why we get upset with their attitude.

Mike Allfrey

Vernon