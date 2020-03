A beautiful sunrise over Kin Beach won’t distract beach goers from the amount of goose droppings, one Morning Star reader says. (Photo submitted)

To the editor:

Now that Vernon council has once again bailed on the goose cull, visitors to Kin Beach are advised to bring a rake with you so you can clean an area of goose crap before sitting down. It gets worse every year. It’s an embarrassment to Vernon.

John Olafson

Vernon

