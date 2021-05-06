LETTER: Burn baby, burn

Morning Star reader says it is too late to repair what’s been destroyed

We all know how important trees are for our environment and Terry Dyck states this April 29 with lots of statistics.

The sad fact is our planet is already destroyed beyond repair, the loss of large tracts of forest around the world is just one of many reasons for its demise.

Humanity generally is unconcerned and continues to live their selfish lifestyles thinking only of themselves.

A classic example is our struggle to contain the coronavirus and a portion of the population continue to oppose the guidelines.

On another issue perhaps Terry could ask the City of Vernon why our recycling program is so pathetic compared to other parts of Canada.

Mike Allfrey