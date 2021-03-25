LETTER: bus fees troublesome

It is with dismay when I read the Vernon Morning Star and learned the school district is forcing families to pay to ride the school bus.

In this democratic society, I was under the impression that my tax dollars would be used to ensure that every child had access to free education.

What right does our School District 22 have to exclude families that live too far away to walk from free education?

Again the gap widens between the haves (wealthy) and have-nots (non-wealthy).

The argument stating that they have to balance the budget does not “cut” it with me.

Perhaps the people who work at the board office who receive twice as much, and some three times as much, as a teacher’s salary should have their wages cut to balance the budget.

Arthur Richardson