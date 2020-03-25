One reader suggests calling in the Reserve Army Medics to help with any overload amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press files)

LETTER: Call back Reserve Medics to fight COVID-19

To the editor:

The recent announcements from the federal and provincial governments in regards to the pandemic, will impact our Interior Health Region. The concern has not been a major threat to this point in time in our region.

Health professionals are now expecting a parabolic increase in new cases.

The medical professionals at Vernon Jubilee Hospital are already overloaded and overworked as it is.

Because this is a national emergency, I would propose calling in our Reserve Army Medics to take the overload from Interior Health and utilize the Vernon Army Camp Hospital.

Those elderly waiting on beds in a Nursing Home could be cared for at this facility.

These professionals are doctors, nurses, and special med folks. This will free up additional beds for those requiring special care from the COVID-19.

Perhaps this sounds like an extreme measure, but these are extreme times and expected to get much worse.

It’s perhaps time to look at this “Plan B ” in earnest.

Bill Luchak,

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: COVID-19 and transportation sector

Just Posted

Vernon police up early to disarm man with knife

RCMP responded to a disturbance on Heritage Drive at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25

92-year-old Vernon woman crochets 1,000 toques for donation

Daisy Ferguson has been working on the toque project for the past six years

Look at that Vernon view

Check out this view of Kalamalka Lake looking south from the Commonage.… Continue reading

Armstrong retirement community reflects on self-isolating amid coronavirus

Heaton Place residents see the beauty and renewal in the pause of COVID-19 pandemic

Vernon school staff, students may have been exposed to COVID-19

Staff and students may have been exposed on March 12 to individual who tested positive for virus

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

Most Read