LETTER: Call back Reserve Medics to fight COVID-19

One reader suggests calling in the Reserve Army Medics to help with any overload amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press files)

To the editor:

The recent announcements from the federal and provincial governments in regards to the pandemic, will impact our Interior Health Region. The concern has not been a major threat to this point in time in our region.

Health professionals are now expecting a parabolic increase in new cases.

The medical professionals at Vernon Jubilee Hospital are already overloaded and overworked as it is.

Because this is a national emergency, I would propose calling in our Reserve Army Medics to take the overload from Interior Health and utilize the Vernon Army Camp Hospital.

Those elderly waiting on beds in a Nursing Home could be cared for at this facility.

These professionals are doctors, nurses, and special med folks. This will free up additional beds for those requiring special care from the COVID-19.

Perhaps this sounds like an extreme measure, but these are extreme times and expected to get much worse.

It’s perhaps time to look at this “Plan B ” in earnest.

Bill Luchak,

Vernon