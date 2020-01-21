Letter: Canada could have its own king if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to B.C.

Royals could take up residence in one of Victoria’s homeless camps during Empress reno

There is a bright spot on the horizon of 2020 for Canada, and particularly for British Columbia.

If the prime minister plays his cards right, Canada could have its own king before the end of the year.

No more being tied to the apron strings of Britain!

The Empress Hotel in Victoria could be transformed into a palace. It already has the right name. During the renovations, the royals could take up residence in one of the many homeless camps that keep springing up in Victoria.

Read more: Salmon Arm mayor willing to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Shuswap

Read more: Royal deal clears way for Harry, Meghan part-time Canada move: experts

One issue would have to be resolved, but that should be no problem for our “brilliant” PM. Will Harry (his name is actually Henry) be Henry the IX or will he be Henry the I? The settlement of this question might require a national plebiscite.

Alfred Schalm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Beard can’t hide PM Trudeau’s soiled reputation

Just Posted

Vernon employers to pay $25/hr for skilled foreign workers

Up to 300 applicants may apply under immigration pilot

Vernon Vipers stage comeback, beat Salmon Arm in overtime

Team overcame 3-goal deficit to win 5-4 in OT at home on Sunday night

Viral Vernon-born singer to serve up Moore music

Okanagan artist Justin Moore to release new video starring opera singer mom

Blues quartet to sway Vernon stage

Sherman Doucette Blues Quartet will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club on Saturday, Jan. 25

D-man’s hat trick lifts North Okanagan Knights over Revelstoke in OT

Cole Haberlack scored the overtime winner and his third of the game in Revelstoke Saturday

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

January brings record snowfall to Shuswap ski area

Up to 800 downed trees removed so far from Larch Hills cross-country trail network

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

NHL prospects returning to Penticton for Young Stars Classic

After a one-year absence the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic is returning… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Break in a “poke in the eye” to Shuswap ski club

Larch Hills Nordics looking at security improvements for chalet

Most Read