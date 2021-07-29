Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Canada’s on fire, where’s Trudeau?

There are more than 300 wildfires burning across British Columbia, with dozens more in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Driven by the extreme heat wave that rolled across the country earlier this summer, these fires should make one thing crystal clear, climate change is real, it’s here and our politicians aren’t acting at the scale and pace we need.

For years, Justin Trudeau has tried to style himself as a climate leader while failing to do the two most important things to tackle the climate crisis – stopping fossil fuel expansion and legislating a just transition for workers and communities.

Canada is on fire and we need our government to step up and do what’s necessary to put it out.

Rick Davidson,

Lake Country

Just Posted

A new fire has been reported between Sicamous and Malakwa July 28. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
New wildfire sparked in Shuswap

OASISS has been monitoring Okanagan lakes for invasive mussels for nine years. Local residents with private docks are being asked to assist. (Photo/OASISS)
Residents asked to help keep Okanagan lakes free from invasive mussels

Work on the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will be shut down as of Thursday, July 29, through to Monday, Aug. 2, for the B.C. Day holiday long weekend. Traffic control will resume after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Morning Star - file photo)
Work on bridge near Enderby down for long weekend

Two firefighters, Nathan Martin and Captain Chad Graham, have taken a water tender down to assist the BC Wildfire Service in their fight with the Christie Mountain Fire. (CSRD photo)
Cigarette believed to have sparked Falkland fire