LETTER: Canada’s on fire, where’s Trudeau?

There are more than 300 wildfires burning across British Columbia, with dozens more in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Driven by the extreme heat wave that rolled across the country earlier this summer, these fires should make one thing crystal clear, climate change is real, it’s here and our politicians aren’t acting at the scale and pace we need.

For years, Justin Trudeau has tried to style himself as a climate leader while failing to do the two most important things to tackle the climate crisis – stopping fossil fuel expansion and legislating a just transition for workers and communities.

Canada is on fire and we need our government to step up and do what’s necessary to put it out.

Rick Davidson,

Lake Country