LETTER: Canadians have it good in pandemic

To the editor,

I’m writing in response to the article regarding those who want their “freedoms” and held a group meeting in Spirit Square.

Do they want Canada to be like China and the United States in their death tolls?

We have a remarkable government which is daily talking to us through the media giving us updates and showing great care. We as Canadians are so very fortunate, right now especially, to have the leaders we have now. Dr Henry and Dr. Tam have been faithfully looking out for us. Prime Minister Trudeau is showing great economic support.

“Tyranny” means abuse and cruel governing.

These organizers really need to get their facts and words straight before calling our government tyrannical.

Linda Maclean

Vernon