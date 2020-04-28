LETTER: Canadians have it good in pandemic

To the editor,

I’m writing in response to the article regarding those who want their “freedoms” and held a group meeting in Spirit Square.

Do they want Canada to be like China and the United States in their death tolls?

We have a remarkable government which is daily talking to us through the media giving us updates and showing great care. We as Canadians are so very fortunate, right now especially, to have the leaders we have now. Dr Henry and Dr. Tam have been faithfully looking out for us. Prime Minister Trudeau is showing great economic support.

“Tyranny” means abuse and cruel governing.

These organizers really need to get their facts and words straight before calling our government tyrannical.

Linda Maclean

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Thanks for doing something about doo doo

Just Posted

COVID-19: ‘This has not been easy,’ Vernon mayor says

Tax deadlines, grant changes and more among City of Vernon’s adaptations to pandemic

Armstrong cuts more than $100K from city budget

City edits budget to avoid tax hike amid COVID-19

Vernon townhouse enjoys Dutch treats

Young girl dressed in traditional Dutch clothing brings four-week-old lamb for visit

COVID-19: Vernon man to burn 10K calories for food banks

In a fundraiser supporting Canada Foodbanks, mountain biker Bas van Steenbergen is working up a sweat

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Headstones of local pioneers toppled in Cloverdale

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

Self-isolating Revelstoke family forced to leave town after issue with tenant

What started with noise complaints escalated to yelling and pounding on walls

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Most Read