LETTER: Cheers to VJH

I spent a day in our beloved Hospital Emergency.

I count my blessings we are so lucky in Vernon to have such a great support system.

The “kids” as I call them, as they all look so young, were so wonderful and all working so hard.

I kind of wish I could be in with them working as it looks like so much fun even with the great stress of the day.

I want all who reads this be very thankful to our hospital and all connected and buy your little light bulb thingies.

Respectfully submitted with much love.

Diane Baker