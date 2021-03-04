LETTER: Church is essential

Re: letter from Phyllis Beardsley published Feb. 4, 2021

You say OK to church closures. Well, we need the churches more than ever now.

We need prayers. We need God. And Catholics need to receive their communion.

The bars are open and there are gatherings there.

If they want to meet and drink, go to the liquor store, buy your supplies and meet and drink at home.

This pandemic won’t go away because you drink.

If churches get fined for being opened, why aren’t the bars being fined?

To me, this is all wrong. It’s all backwards.

I think we need God’s help more than ever.

I could go on with more, but this is sufficient for now.

Bernadette Davies

Armstrong