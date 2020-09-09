LETTER: City of Armstrong should buy golf course

Morning Star reader says ‘once the land is gone, it’s gone forever’

I’d like to respond to the article regarding the residential development of the Royal York course.

This course provides not only exercise but also socialization, beauty and habitat for animals and a variety of birds.

It is pure pleasure to golf a round early in the morning and have a doe with her twin fawns cross the fairways right in front of you.

To tear this course up in order to put 200 homes on it for the benefit of the few is sad.

I grew up on a 100-acre farm. My father worked the land that was cleared and left about 1/2 in trees.

A developer approached him one day wanting to buy the unused land (his words) for a decent price. My father asked him what he planned on doing with it and the man said, “well, I’ll tear all the trees down and build houses and put in roads.”

My dad looked at this unused land and said, “right now this land is being used by native animals and birds. There will always be people to build houses but there will be no one who can build land.”

Once the land is gone, it’s gone forever. Our land is still in the family.

I’m hoping that the City of Armstrong can find a way to buy this course for the benefit of all.

Sincerely,

Ellen Wood

Armstrong

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Transform Vernon’s beach into a tourism hot spot
Next story
LETTER: Why take Lavington’s green space

Just Posted

Vernon’s Gares named chair of land trust board

Kari Gares takes over from Jane Lister, who served as chair for 13 years

Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in Vernon

High risk of overdose that may not respond to naloxone

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Film festival boosts Okanagan Rail Trail campaign

Kelowna duo bringing in festival that can be viewed in person or at your home

Vernon man faces new shooting trial after he was jailed for firing gun above girlfriend’s head

Derek Ryan Baptiste allegedly fired two shots into a basement suite in 2018, one of which struck a woman in the neck

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

One arrested, one escapes after Summerland RCMP interrupt home invasion

44-year-old Jeffrey Pelly and 28-year-old Matthew Bonner facing multiple charges including robbery

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing

Three men have been charged with attempted murder, one from Enderby and one from Edmonton at large

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

LETTER: Why take Lavington’s green space

Morning Star readers protest the development of day care centre in Lavington park

Most Read