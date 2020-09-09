LETTER: City of Armstrong should buy golf course

Morning Star reader says ‘once the land is gone, it’s gone forever’

I’d like to respond to the article regarding the residential development of the Royal York course.

This course provides not only exercise but also socialization, beauty and habitat for animals and a variety of birds.

It is pure pleasure to golf a round early in the morning and have a doe with her twin fawns cross the fairways right in front of you.

To tear this course up in order to put 200 homes on it for the benefit of the few is sad.

I grew up on a 100-acre farm. My father worked the land that was cleared and left about 1/2 in trees.

A developer approached him one day wanting to buy the unused land (his words) for a decent price. My father asked him what he planned on doing with it and the man said, “well, I’ll tear all the trees down and build houses and put in roads.”

My dad looked at this unused land and said, “right now this land is being used by native animals and birds. There will always be people to build houses but there will be no one who can build land.”

Once the land is gone, it’s gone forever. Our land is still in the family.

I’m hoping that the City of Armstrong can find a way to buy this course for the benefit of all.

Sincerely,

Ellen Wood

Armstrong