LETTER: City of Vernon needs more transparency around recreation services

To the editor:

City of Vernon director of recreation services Doug Ross seems to think that a 10 per cent return on a survey is OK, and now they are so happy to have a four per cent return in one week.

I do not know what business school they went to, but the numbers seem to be very low and from a limited group.

Now, I read where he said programs at the recreation centre are full. Well then, put your numbers where you mouth is.

Publish numbers for paid programs in the expensive booklet you put out to all houses that receive a newspaper and include public swims and the gymnasium.

Because from the times I have been at public swims, the pool seems very empty and there are few people in the gym.

If you want to have a survey that speaks for the public, make it public and give it to all those that live in Vernon.

Then publish the findings so we all know what is being talking about.

This idea of not giving out information requested from the taxpayers has been the program for this council. They like secrecy and then saying, “Well, it was what you wanted.”

Take a look at the cultural centre — no information on increased costs, increase in staffing, increase in attendance.

I know because I made several requests during the process of information and surveys, but none was given then or now as I have asked for several times in this newspaper.

It is time that all municipal councils stop and talk to those that pay the taxes and keep them informed — not in the dark like they presently do.

Garry Haas

Vernon

Editor’s note: The City of Vernon has released two surveys to be conducted in March. A controlled mail-out survey was sent to 5,000 random addresses in the Greater Vernon Area and already, more than 200 people have returned the survey. A second online survey will commence March 16. For those without access to a computer, paper copies will be available. A series of pop-up events will be held where residents can speak to a Feasibility Study Committee member. The next one is slated for Saturday, March 14, at the Community Expo held at Kal Tire Place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

