LETTER: City should suss out other options in lieu of goose cull

I am writing concerning the decision by the city of Vernon city council to kill 150 Canada geese in several of the city parks.

Killing geese does not solve any of the human-geese conflicts as more geese will come to take the place of those that have been killed. The environment needs to be changed. Otherwise, you will find the same situation occurring in the future.

It is disappointing that you did not reach out to Geesepeace for solutions to geese populations. The problems you stated concerning geese and not serious issues that demand that the geese be killed. Geese dropping are not a human health issue and the poop left be geese dries up and blows away in a couple of days. Geese are aggressive only when they are nesting and have goslings. Otherwise, they are afraid of people. People also provoke geese during nesting by getting too close to their nests and young.

I have found that many people have an irrational hatred of Canada geese, seemingly because they exist. Geese are just as much of the world as humans, but only humans seek to control nature even if it is senseless and to little avail. The city of Vernon can carry out the killing of Canada geese but you should consider that it would be more expensive for periodic killing instead of controlling the goose population through non-lethal means.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

David A Wend,

Arlington Heights, Illinois