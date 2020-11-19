LETTER: Commend local politicians

BC Liberal candidate Eric Foster says he’s not out of the woods yet as he watches the results roll in Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the 2020 provincial election. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

I think it is necessary to commend the political system we have in B.C., and in particular commend the present political leaders. The election debate between John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson and Sonia Furstenau was marked by decency and decorum. They listened to each other and deferred to the moderator.

But – and isn’t there often a ‘but’ – we shouldn’t take it for granted. We are fortunate to have these individuals as leaders but there probably will come a time when we will have a leader who believes belittling, bullying and blaming is the best approach.

My commendations to Eric Foster, who congratulated, (Morning Star Nov. 5) Harwinder Sandhu and offered his assistance in making her transition a smooth one.

Ted Melanson